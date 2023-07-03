Open Menu

Hong Kong's Belt And Road Summit To Feature 1st Middle East Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HONG KONG, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Sunday that Hong Kong's annual Belt and Road Summit will feature a dedicated middle East forum for the first time.

The summit to be held in September will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, and also present manifold opportunities for Belt and Road companies and investors to discuss business with their Saudi and Middle Eastern counterparts, Lee said.

Noting that Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is built on innovation and technology, Lee said Hong Kong shares that vision and its development blueprint in the field released six months ago outlines Hong Kong's commitment to new industrialization and rise as an international center in the field in the years ahead.

