HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)'s Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine) on Monday announced that its CU-Med Biobank has received international accreditation, noting the achievement is expected to help Hong Kong become a key regional hub of biomedical research.

The CU-Med Biobank set up in 2019 recently received international accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), which is an endorsement of its high standards, the CUHK said in a statement.

Together with one in South Korea, the CU-Med Biobank is one of only two biobanks that fulfil the required international standards in the Asia-Pacific region, according to it.

The CU-Med Biobank will be a driving force for the development of biomedicine in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and lead Hong Kong to become an important biomedical research hub in the region, said the CUHK.

According to it, to develop new drugs or pioneer new diagnostic technologies requires both software and hardware, and one prerequisite is possessing of a biobank.