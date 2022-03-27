HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Saturday that elderly care homes and their residents will be a focus in Hong Kong's COVID-19 control efforts in the ongoing epidemic and future waves.

After taking into account the advice of mainland experts, Hong Kong has focused its anti-epidemic work on reducing deaths in confirmed cases, severe cases, and infections since early March, and prioritized the care for the elderly, Lam told a news conference.

She said that for the ongoing fifth wave of infections and any new waves in the future, it is necessary to better protect the elderly care homes and the senior citizens, and one of the most important things to do is to raise the vaccination rate.