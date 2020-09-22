UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong's CPI Up 0.1 Pct In August

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:20 PM

Hong Kong's CPI up 0.1 pct in August

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's consumer price index (CPI) registered a year-on-year increase of 0.1 percent in August mainly due to the smaller gains in the prices of pork and private housing rentals, according to the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government (HKSAR).

An HKSAR government spokesperson said the underlying CPI rate edged down further to 0.

1 percent in August as economic conditions remained weak amid the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. Prices of meals bought away from home saw a slightly larger year-on-year decline, while price pressures on many other major CPI components receded further.

Looking ahead, price pressures on both external and domestic fronts should remain tame in the rest of year amid subdued global and local economic conditions, and the government will continue to monitor the situation closely, the spokesperson added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

