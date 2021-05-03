UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong's Economy Sees 7.8-pct Rebound In Q1

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Hong Kong's economy sees 7.8-pct rebound in Q1

HONG KONG, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's economy surged by 7.8 percent year on year in the first three months of this year, bringing an end to prolonged contraction since the third quarter of 2019.

The stellar figure, rebounding from a 2.

8-percent decline seen in October-December period last year, was mainly powered by fast-recovering exports and the low base of comparison a year ago, the Census and Statistics Department said Monday in a statement.

The global financial center had been reeling from the double whammy delivered by social unrest in 2019 and the COVID-19 epidemic.

