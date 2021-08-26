UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Export, Imports Maintain Double Digit Growth In July

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Hong Kong's export, imports maintain double digit growth in July

H.KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's exports and imports maintained double-digit growth in July thanks to recovering global demand, data showed on Thursday.

The value of goods exports last month increased by 26.9 percent year-on-year, slightly slower from the 33-percent growth in June, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said in a report.

The value of goods imports went up by 26.1 percent in July after a 31.9-percent increase in the previous month.

For the first seven months as a whole, total goods trade value amounted to nearly 5.62 trillion Hong Kong Dollars (about 722 billion U.

S. dollars), surpassing the high level in the same period in 2018 by 13.1 percent.

A government spokesman attributed the trade growth to the continued revival of global demand.

Exports to the mainland, the United States and the European Union countries all increased markedly, and those to many other Asian markets also saw visible expansions, he said.

Looking ahead, the spokesman said the global economic recovery should remain supportive to Hong Kong's export performance in the near term but still warned of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in many economies due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Related Topics

Exports European Union Hong Kong Same United States June July 2018 Market All From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

PCB's 35th episode is out now

PCB's 35th episode is out now

5 minutes ago
 Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectation ..

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectations, says Inzamamul Haq

12 minutes ago
 Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

16 minutes ago
 SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

23 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

33 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.