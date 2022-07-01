(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China is enjoying remarkable prosperity under the umbrella of the motherland with a bright and promising future, said Lal Dino Mari Baloch, Pakistani Honorary Investment Counsellor in Hong Kong.

Lal Dino Mari Baloch, who is also an honorary advisor to President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) for Asia, told China Economic Net that after its return to China in 1997, Hong Kong has achieved remarkable economic development and will play a more dynamic role in building a bright future for the region and the world.

Hong Kong is a combination of Chinese and Western cultures and it is attracting the attention of the world with its supreme dedication, charm, and strong support from China.

Hong Kong has a new environment of development, new opportunities, and new hopes, Lal Dino Mari Baloch mentioned.

He further said that ordinary citizens are enjoying the festive atmosphere here. LED light shows, banners, and flags decorated with slogans of goodwill are seen everywhere.

He added that Pakistanis will continue to play a role in the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. All Chinese and foreigners, particularly Pakistani, are confident that Hong Kong's journey of development and success will continue, as Hong Kong enjoys strong support from its motherland. In the future, it will continue to move forward with the Chinese mainland, the Honorary Investment Counsellor stated.

"When I first came to Hong Kong in the 1990s, there were around 50 thousand Pakistani living here, and most of them were engaged in trade. Now trade between Hong Kong and Pakistan is increasing every year while the progress and development over 25 years is remarkable here, he said.

He said that Pakistan always supports China's One Country, Two Systems policy and Pakistanis are witness to the fruitful result of this successful model, adding that Pakistanis here are enjoying life with full freedom and rights.