HONG KONG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) ::Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 2.01 pct lowerHong Kong's stock market ended lower on Saturday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 2.01 percent to close at 21,190.42 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.56 percent to end at 7,126.19 points, the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 4.58 percent to close at 4,362.22 points.