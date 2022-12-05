HONG KONG,Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 4.51 percent to close at 19,518.29 points on Monday.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a benchmark that reflects the overall performance of the Chinese mainland securities listed in Hong Kong, soared 5.

30 percent to end at 6,706.29 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, jumped 9.27 percent to close at 4,238.20 points.