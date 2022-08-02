- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Falls Over 3 Pct In Morning Trading
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM
HONG KONG,Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived over 3 percent during Tuesday's morning trading after opening 1.1 percent lower at 19,943.16 points.
