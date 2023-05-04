- Home
Published May 04, 2023
HONG KONG, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 3.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to open at 19,695.73 points on Thursday.
