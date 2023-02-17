- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.14 Pct Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM
HONG KONG, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 29.04 points, or 0.14 percent to open at 20,958.63 points on Friday.
