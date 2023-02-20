- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.19 Pct Lower
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 38.34 points, or 0.19 percent to open at 20,681.47 points on Monday.
Recent Stories
IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi
Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack
UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects
Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington
PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Australian state issues warning over new measles case44 seconds ago
-
UN to try anew to finish treaty protecting the high seas11 minutes ago
-
The best medicine: South Sudan's comedians tap the power of laughter31 minutes ago
-
HRH crown prince congratulates Mohammad Shahabuddin on his election as President of People's Republi ..1 hour ago
-
Deaths in U.S. prisons up by 50 pct during 1st COVID-19 year: data1 hour ago
-
Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia beats Nasaf of Uzbekistan to qualify for Asia Champions Quarter finals 202 ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistani-American doctors raise $365,000 in aid of quake survivors in Turkiye2 hours ago
-
Beijing bourse launches stock market-making trading business2 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists design battery concept to tame heat with pressure2 hours ago
-
'Double happiness' as Rio carnival returns2 hours ago
-
Tatum scores record 55 to lead Team Giannis in NBA All-Star win2 hours ago
-
PSG win 7-goal thriller against Lille with Messi's free-kick2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.