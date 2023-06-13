- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.25 Pct Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 48.66 points, or 0.25 percent to open at 19,355.65 points on Tuesday.
