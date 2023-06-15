- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.25 Pct Lower
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) --::Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 48.66 points, or 0.25 percent to open at 19,355.65 points on Thursday.
