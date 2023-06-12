- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.26 Pct Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 51.04 points, or 0.26 percent to open at 19,440.99 points on Monday.
