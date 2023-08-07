- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.33 Pct Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 64.8 points, or 0.33 percent to open at 19,474.66 points on Monday.
