Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.38 Pct Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 78.24 points, or 0.38 percent, to open at 20,422.72 points on Friday.
