Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.43 Pct Lower
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 83.33 points, or 0.43 percent to open at 19,135.02 points on Friday.
