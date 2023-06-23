Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.43 Pct Lower

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 83.33 points, or 0.43 percent to open at 19,135.02 points on Friday.

