Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.46 Pct Higher
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM
HONG KONG, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 86.12 points, or 0.46 percent to open at 19,002.55 points on Monday.
