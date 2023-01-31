- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.55 Pct Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 120.54 points, or 0.55 percent, to open at 22,190.27 points on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president
PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials
Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today
KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
France faces huge disruption as pension protests kick off1 minute ago
-
Wildlife poaching declines in Zimbabwe in 20221 minute ago
-
Japan's unemployment rate unchanged at 2.5 pct in last December11 minutes ago
-
Matildas' FIFA World Cup opener moved to Stadium Australia31 minutes ago
-
Australia-led research splits seawater to produce green hydrogen31 minutes ago
-
Nigeria at very high risk of transmission of Lassa fever: health authorities31 minutes ago
-
Bizarre Joaldunak festival begins in Spain51 minutes ago
-
European countries face continued medicine shortages: Survey1 hour ago
-
Globe Environmental Schools receive medals of honor from NASA1 hour ago
-
After drought, winter rains revive Iraq's famed marshlands1 hour ago
-
HRH crown prince receives telephone call from Russian president1 hour ago
-
Winter not over, but Europe braces for the next one1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.