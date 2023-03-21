UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.62 Pct Higher

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.62 pct higher

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 118.16 points, or 0.62 percent, to open at 19,118.87 points on Tuesday.

