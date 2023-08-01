Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.66 Pct Higher

August 01, 2023

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.66 pct higher

HONG KONG, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 132.26 points, or 0.66 percent to open at 20,211.2 points on Tuesday.

