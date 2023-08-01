- Home
- News
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Other
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.66 Pct Higher
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM
HONG KONG, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 132.26 points, or 0.66 percent to open at 20,211.2 points on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day
Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries
NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad
AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs
Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features
Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..
Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..
Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit
Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London
'Al-Jundi' journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Chinese shares open lower Tuesday14 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday14 minutes ago
-
At least 11 killed, 13 missing in Beijing rainstorms24 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's online shopping grows 7.7 pct in June44 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta cuts six years from Suu Kyi's 33-year jail term44 minutes ago
-
BP profit slumps on falling energy prices1 hour ago
-
Japan's unemployment rate at 2.5 pct in June1 hour ago
-
Missed chance? Majority of games behind paywall in World Cup hosts1 hour ago
-
EPO testing questioned after Australian track star Bol cleared1 hour ago
-
11 dead, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms1 hour ago
-
Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer1 hour ago
-
First flight of visitors coming to perform Umrah for this year 1445AH arrives in Jeddah1 hour ago