Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.67 Pct Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM
HONH KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 139.04 points, or 0.67 percent, to open at 20,643.41 points on Tuesday.
