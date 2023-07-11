- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.04 Pct Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 1.04 pct higherHong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 191.7 points, or 1.04 percent, to open at 18,671.42 points on Tuesday.
