Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.17 Pct Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 229.37 points, or 1.17 percent to open at 19,308.55 points on Tuesday.

