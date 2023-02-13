- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.32 Pct Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM
HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 280.34 points, or 1.32 percent to open at 20,910.08 points on Monday.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects
Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today
Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge
Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today
Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
New plan to improve clean water access for Indigenous Australians51 seconds ago
-
Chinese mainland delegation mourns Master Hsing Yun in Jiangsu53 seconds ago
-
Cambodian PM embarks on official visit to Laos57 seconds ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics sector logs rebound in January11 minutes ago
-
China's insurance asset management association registers product scale of over 1 trln yuan21 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8151 against USD Monday21 minutes ago
-
Road map on sustainable political, security,development of Eastern Sudan convenes in attendance of S ..21 minutes ago
-
China's school campuses resume liveliness as spring semester kicks off31 minutes ago
-
S. Korea logs trade deficit for 1st 10 days of February31 minutes ago
-
Fashion week to display latest designs in China's Hainan31 minutes ago
-
China's market regulator to step up support to self-employed businesses31 minutes ago
-
New Zealand declares state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives31 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.