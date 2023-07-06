Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.41 Pct Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 1.41 pct lower

HONG KONG ,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 269.97 points, or 1.41 percent, to open at 18,840.41 points on Thursday.

