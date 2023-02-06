- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.44 Pct Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM
HONG KONG, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell down 311.30 points, or 1.44 percent, to open at 21,349.17 points on Monday.
