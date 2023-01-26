- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.55 Pct Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM
HONG KONG, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 341.72 points, or 1.55 percent, to open at 22,386.37 points on Thursday.
