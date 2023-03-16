- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.75 Pct Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 341.90 points, or 1.75 percent to open at 19,197.97 points on Thursday.
