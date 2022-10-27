- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Soars Over 3 Pct In Morning Trading
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 10:50 AM
HONG KONG, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained over 3 percent during Thursday's morning trading to 15,790.81 points, up 473.14 points.
