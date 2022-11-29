- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Soars Over 3 Pct In Morning Trading
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM
HONG KONG, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained over 3 percent during Tuesday's morning trading to 17,830.51 points, up 532.57 points.
