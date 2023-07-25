Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Soars Over 4 Pct In Afternoon Trading

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 12:40 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 4.02 percent during Tuesday's afternoon trading to 19,419.48 points.

