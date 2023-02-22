UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Closes 3.56 Pct Lower

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index closes 3.56 pct lower

HOnNG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, fell 3.56 percent to close at 4,158.04 points on Tuesday.

The broader Hang Seng Index closed 1.71 percent lower at 20,529.49 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a benchmark which reflects the overall performance of the mainland securities listed in Hong Kong, fell 1.97 percent to end at 6,925.07 points.

