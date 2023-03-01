UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Closes 3.56 Pct Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index closes 3.56 pct lower

HOnNG KONG,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) ::Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, fell 3.56 percent to close at 4,158.04 points on Wednesday.

The broader Hang Seng Index closed 1.

71 percent lower at 20,529.49 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a benchmark which reflects the overall performance of the mainland securities listed in Hong Kong, fell 1.97 percent to end at 6,925.07 points.

Related Topics

Technology China Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

8 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

8 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

8 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

8 minutes ago
 FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecti ..

FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

11 minutes ago
 realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.