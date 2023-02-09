- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Rises Over 3 Pct In Afternoon Trading
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM
HONG KONG, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index rose over 3 percent during Thursday's afternoon trading to 4565.41 points, up 133.83 points.
