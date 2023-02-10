- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Rises Over 3 Pct In Afternoon Trading
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index rose over 3 percent during Thursday's afternoon trading to 4565.41 points, up 133.83 points.
Recent Stories
Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world's top 20 female ..
Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director
DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony
QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces
Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Anger and grief in Quebec after bus rams day care, killing two13 minutes ago
-
After the silence, body bags: Turkish town counts its dead13 minutes ago
-
Chile declares curfew in fire-ravaged regions23 minutes ago
-
WHO chief says heading for Syria following deadly quake7 hours ago
-
US announces $85 mln in aid for quake-hit Turkey, Syria7 hours ago
-
Ukraine-led 2024 boycott call is against Olympic principles: IOC chief Bach7 hours ago
-
Layoffs strip away tech worker visas along with jobs7 hours ago
-
Adidas 2022 income drops, more pain ahead after end of Kanye tie-up8 hours ago
-
S.Africa declares state of national disaster to end record blackouts8 hours ago
-
Death toll tops 20,000 in Turkey, Syria quake9 hours ago
-
Murray to start for Ireland against France in spicy Six Nations clash9 hours ago
-
Nicaragua moves to strip freed dissidents of citizenship9 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.