Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Soars 3 Pct In Morning Trading
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, rallied over 3 percent during Thursday's morning trading.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index also gained over 2 percent during the morning session.