HONG KONG, (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, rallied over 3 percent during Thursday's morning trading.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index also gained over 2 percent during the morning session.