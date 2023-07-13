Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Soars 3 Pct In Morning Trading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index soars 3 pct in morning trading

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index soars 3 pct in morning trading.

HONG KONG, (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, rallied over 3 percent during Thursday's morning trading.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index also gained over 2 percent during the morning session.

Related Topics

Technology Hong Kong

Recent Stories

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

20 minutes ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

1 hour ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

2 hours ago
Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous