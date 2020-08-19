UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong's Jobless Rate Down Slightly In May-July

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Hong Kong's jobless rate down slightly in May-July

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's jobless rate edged down during the May-July period, ending a gaining streak for nine moving three-month periods, but still remained at a relatively high level as the COVID-19 epidemic continued to weigh on the economy.

The unemployment rate was 6.1 percent for the past three months, retreating from the over-15-year high of 6.2 percent from April to June, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government showed on Wednesday. Over the same period, the underemployment rate also dropped mildly from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent.

Secretary for Labor and Welfare of the HKSAR government Law Chi-kwong attributed the decline to temporary abating of the epidemic in May and June and the launch of an employment support scheme.

But he stressed that "the labor market remained austere.

..and will remain under significant pressure in the near term." The unemployment rate of the consumption- and tourism-related sectors combined edged up to 10.8 percent in the May-July period, the highest since the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Of all, the rate for food and beverage sector stood at 14.6 percent, and that of the construction sector edged up to 11.3 percent. The situation improved in several sectors, including information and communications, professional and business services, and education.

As surging infected cases further clouded Hong Kong's economic outlook, the HKSAR government has rolled out relief measures of unprecedented scale, including a series of measures on job retention and job creation, which help keep workers in employment, Law said, adding that the government will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Related Topics

Business Education Job Hong Kong Same April May June Market All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.