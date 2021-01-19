(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG JKONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's jobless rate hit a 16-year high in the October-December period as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 out-break further compounded the labor market situation, official data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 6.3 percent in the September-November period to 6.6 percent in the October-December period, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4 percent, showed the official data. Law Chi-kwong, secretary for labor and welfare of the HKSAR government, said the unemployment rate in the consumption- and tourism-related sectors, including retail, accommodation and food services, rebounded by 0.5 percentage point to 10.6 percent in the October-December period, and that the situation in the sector of food and beverage services was the most severe, with the jobless rate being up to 13.

8 percent.

The unemployment rate in many other sectors also rose, Law said. Looking ahead, Law predicted that the labor market will remain under notable pressure in the near term as the corona-virus epidemic will continue to weigh on local consumption sentiment and disrupt economic activities.

The HKSAR government has rolled out targeted measures to provide further support to the hard-hit sectors, and will continue to monitor the situation closely, Law said.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong authorities launched an employment scheme to encourage local college graduates to pursue their careers in the mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The scheme involves as many as 2,000 job opportunities with government granting enterprises for each graduate they employed a monthly allowance of 10,000 Hong Kong Dollars (1,290 U.S. dollars) for up to 18 months.