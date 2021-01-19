UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong's Jobless Rate Hits 16 Year High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits 16 year high

HONG JKONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's jobless rate hit a 16-year high in the October-December period as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 out-break further compounded the labor market situation, official data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 6.3 percent in the September-November period to 6.6 percent in the October-December period, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4 percent, showed the official data. Law Chi-kwong, secretary for labor and welfare of the HKSAR government, said the unemployment rate in the consumption- and tourism-related sectors, including retail, accommodation and food services, rebounded by 0.5 percentage point to 10.6 percent in the October-December period, and that the situation in the sector of food and beverage services was the most severe, with the jobless rate being up to 13.

8 percent.

The unemployment rate in many other sectors also rose, Law said. Looking ahead, Law predicted that the labor market will remain under notable pressure in the near term as the corona-virus epidemic will continue to weigh on local consumption sentiment and disrupt economic activities.

The HKSAR government has rolled out targeted measures to provide further support to the hard-hit sectors, and will continue to monitor the situation closely, Law said.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong authorities launched an employment scheme to encourage local college graduates to pursue their careers in the mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The scheme involves as many as 2,000 job opportunities with government granting enterprises for each graduate they employed a monthly allowance of 10,000 Hong Kong Dollars (1,290 U.S. dollars) for up to 18 months.

Related Topics

Job Hong Kong Market From Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

1 minute ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

15 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

15 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

15 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

18 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.