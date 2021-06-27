UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong's Longest Railway Line To Open Fully On June 27

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Hong Kong's longest railway line to open fully on June 27

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tuen Ma Line, the longest railway line in Hong Kong, will fully open on Sunday, running through eastern and western New Territories and Kowloon.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at a ceremony celebrating the opening of Tuen Ma Line on Saturday, saying the railway line is another major transport infrastructure completed by the current HKSAR government.

The HKSAR government will continue to improve Hong Kong's railway network to make it more convenient for the public to travel, she added.

The 56 km-long Tuen Ma Line has 27 stations and connects Tuen Mun to Wu Kai Sha of the New Territories, making Hong Kong's railway network more comprehensive.

Tuen Ma Line Phase 1 was opened on Feb. 14, 2020.

One of the challenges in the construction of Tuen Ma Line was heritage conservation. A large number of relics were found when Sung Wong Toi Station was being built. The HKSAR government decided to conserve most of the important relics in situ and display the archaeological finds in the concourse of the station.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Sunday 2020 Government

Recent Stories

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

20 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University organises virtual 2021 UAE Grad ..

1 hour ago

SINOSURE becomes first Chinese insurer to open reg ..

2 hours ago

India exports locally-produced dragon fruit to Dub ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Securit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.