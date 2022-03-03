- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The new electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region guarantees people's democratic rights, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.