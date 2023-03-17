UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's "new Industrialization" Drive Sees More Support

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) --:The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is seeing more support for its "new industrialization" initiative, with medical equipment providers scaling up investments in the city.

Medical diagnostic imaging provider Time Medical said on Thursday that it has established a production base in Hong Kong in line with the city's vision to promote high-end manufacturing.

The production base covers an area of 30,000 square feet, and will be used to develop and manufacture superconducting magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system products, including the first-of-its-kind superconducting MRI system dedicated for baby diagnosis.

