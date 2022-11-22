UrduPoint.com

Honour Traffic Victims By Making Roads Safer: UN Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Honour traffic victims by making roads safer: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for greater global efforts to achieve the goal of reducing traffic deaths and injuries by half by 2030, noting that 1.3 million people die every year in road accidents and 50 million more are injured.

The UN chief's remarks came in his message to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, observed annually on November 20.

"One of the best ways to remember and honour the victims is by doing our part to make roads safer around the world", he said.

The Secretary-General also pointed out how road traffic crashes are linked to development.

Nine out of 10 victims are in middle- and low-income countries.

"Saving more lives requires ensuring more funding for safe and sustainable mobility, whole-of-society action plans and a strong prevention approach," said Guterres.

"The United Nations Road Safety Conventions and Fund help countries strengthen national systems and infrastructure. I urge Member States and donors to support these efforts and prevent further tragedies." Meanwhile, a UN-backed global campaign aims to prevent more boys and girls from dying in traffic accidents.

One person dies on the road every 24 seconds across the world, while 500 children die on roads globally every 24 hours, according to the UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF), announcing the second edition of the #moments2live4 campaign.

It was launched on Sunday, which also marked World Children's Day in addition to the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

UNRSF is a global partnership striving to help halve road deaths and injuries in low- and middle-income countries, where a staggering 93 per cent of fatal crashes occur each year.

The Fund has worked towards the adoption of region-wide safer vehicle regulations in West Africa, as well as initiatives on the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, among other activities.

The #moments2live4 campaign seeks to raise awareness about the global road safety crisis, which is hitting children over five the hardest, and to support the Fund's $40 million replenishment target.

Nneka Henry, the UNRSF Head, emphasized that awareness is the first step towards addressing the global road safety challenge.

"Billions of everyday road users, thousands of corporations and over 100 governments currently sit on the side lines of inaction, largely unaware of the far-reaching dangers for our most vulnerable road users – our children. This campaign is intended to empower everyone with knowledge about how to help keep children safe on the roads," she said.

The #moments2live4 global campaign will feature supporters, ranging from race car drivers, entertainers, world-class athletes, and leaders from UN agencies.

It will run for 10 weeks and conclude on the International Day of education, on 24 January.

Related Topics

Africa Injured World United Nations Education Road Vehicle Car Traffic January November Sunday From Best Race Billion Million

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

8 minutes ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

8 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

8 minutes ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

8 minutes ago
 Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powe ..

Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling ..

8 minutes ago
 Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Target ..

Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Ray ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.