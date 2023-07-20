Honours even in fourth Ashes Test as Broad joins 600 club

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets, as Australia ended Wednesday's opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 299-8.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh each made 51 after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in a match the hosts must win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play.

Chris Woakes led England's pace attack with 4-52 in 18.5 overs while Broad took 2-68 in 14 en route to his landmark.

James Anderson was the only change to the England side that won the third Test at Headingley by three wickets.

On his Lancashire home ground a fortnight short of his 41st birthday, Anderson had a frustrating day.

England's all-time leading Test bowler with 688 wickets, had figures of 0-43 in 17 overs.

History is against England. No side has won a Test at Old Trafford after winning the toss and bowling.

Broad was aiming to heap further misery on David Warner, having already dismissed the Australia opener 17 times in Tests -- including twice for a total of just five runs at Headingley.

But from Wednesday's first ball, Warner thrashed a wide delivery from Broad for four.

Broad, however, moved to 599 Test wickets when he had Usman Khawaja, Australia's other opener, lbw for three.