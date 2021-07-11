UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hooker Kelleher's Quadruple Guides Ireland To USA Hammering

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Hooker Kelleher's quadruple guides Ireland to USA hammering

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Hooker Ronan Kelleher scored four tries in Ireland's 71-10 win over the United States at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Leinster's Kelleher crossed twice either side of the break as the hosts dominated with 10 efforts against the country ranked 16th in the world.

Home coach Andy Farrell handed out Test debuts to four players in prop Tom O'Toole, flanker Nick Timoney, centre James Hume and winger Robert Baloucoune after last weekend's win over Japan.

The US' Gary Gold made three changes from Sunday's loss to England as hooker Joe Taufete'e, back-rower Hanco Germishuys and winger Christian Dyer started.

Despite controlling possession for the opening quarter of an hour the Eagles trailed after Carberry kicked a penalty for the home side.

Baloucoune then celebrated his Test bow with the best effort of proceedings finishing from 50 metres out.

A 21st minute three-pointer from Luke Carty, who was born in Athlone and qualifies for the US thanks to his grandmother, were the visitors' only points of the opening 40 minutes before the floodgates opened.

Kelleher's first half efforts sandwiched Timoney crashing over before the break.

Kelleher, who trained with the British and Irish Lions before they left for their South Africa tour, clinched his third five minutes after the interval from a rolling maul to make it 38-3.

With 25 minutes left the US' Riekert Hattingh was sent off for high tackle on Kelleher, who played amateur rugby for Lansdowne a stone's throw away from the Aviva Stadium, in midfield before the former Ireland U20s front-rower clinched his fourth of proceedings.

Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan, Gavin Coombes and Finlay Bealham rubbed salt in the wounds for victory in Ireland's final game of the season and their biggest win over the US since 2000's 83-3 hammering in New Hamphsire.

Gold's men, who claimed a late consolation with Michael Baskas's try, next play in September in a double-header against cross-border rivals Canada in a qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Related Topics

World Canada Gary Ireland Japan South Africa United States Turkish Lira September Sunday Gold Christian From Best Coach Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

2 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

2 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

2 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

2 hours ago

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

2 hours ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.