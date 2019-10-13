UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hoop Troupe: Croquet An Unlikely Hit For Vietnam Retirees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Hoop troupe: Croquet an unlikely hit for Vietnam retirees

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Best known as a historic pastime among Europe's upper crust, croquet has found an unlikely fan base among Vietnamese retirees eager to fill their diaries and move their limbs.

Playing on the dusty grounds of a pagoda on the outskirts of Hanoi, a handful of elderly players -- one as old as 93 -- gather most afternoons for a friendly match.

"We don't have to move a lot when playing croquet... and it also exercises our brains," Nguyen Van Tuu told AFP from the dirt pitch in the capital's Soc Son district.

The game first emerged in the 19th century, quickly becoming popular among moneyed classes in England and later embraced more widely as a leisurely garden hobby.

While little-known in Vietnam today, croquet was transported to Soc Son in 1996 by a local official who wanted to give the retirees something to do.

It's become a permanent fixture for the seniors there, who play with handmade metal and wood mallets and balls imported from China, keeping score on a rudimentary leader board.

"We're addicted to this sport," said former soldier Le Thanh Do.

"If we can't play because of rain, we really miss it and hope for a dry day," the 66-year-old said.

Physical exercise is an everyday affair for seniors in Vietnam, who fill the city's many outdoor exercise parks and Western-style gyms.

With the country's retirement age set at 60 for men and 55 for women, there is no shortage of time for seniors seeking fulfilment in their twilight years.

"It relaxes our spirit," said Do.

Related Topics

Century Shortage Europe China Van Hanoi Vietnam Women From Best

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

11 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.