'Hope' As Wuhan Reports No New Cases For First Time Since Outbreak Began: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization welcomed the news Friday that the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first emerged in December had for the first time reported no new cases in 24 hours.

"Yesterday, Wuhan reported no new cases for the first time since the outbreak started," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around."

