Hope For Virus-hit UK Economy Despite Sales Slump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Hope for virus-hit UK economy despite sales slump

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Retail sales in Britain tumbled and government borrowing soared in January after the country re-entered lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.

But signs that the worst could be over came in separate figures showing the UK economic slump slowed in the first half of February.

Retail sales plunged 8.

2 percent last month compared with December, the sharpest fall since April 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

"All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales... except for non-store retailers and food stores," the ONS added.

Separate ONS figures showed government net borrowing hit £8.8 billion ($12.2 billion, 10.1 billion Euros) in January, a record for the month and the first January deficit for a decade.

